by Steve Kaufmann

Friday was National Tater Tots Day, a day to celebrate the bite-sized bits of potato fried to golden perfection.

You may not know that tots were invented in Ontario, Oregon in 1953. It was the answer for what to do with potato shavings left over from the production of french fries.

To celebrate the culinary holiday, we sent photojournalist Steve Kaufmann to a Bend food cart where the top menu item was having its day.

