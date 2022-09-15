Bend elementary teacher arrested, accused of possessing explicit child images

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An elementary school music teacher from Bend has been arrested, accused of possessing explicit images of children.

The Bend Police Department says Erik Duane Ekstrom, 35, is facing two counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. They identified him as a music teacher in Bend-La Pine Schools.

As of Thursday morning, Erik Ekstrom was listed as a music teacher on the Highland Magnet School website. He was also listed as Music Director for the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon.

In a November 2021 post on its website, the Youth Choir of Central Oregon listed Ekstrom as a director for its Singers School program for students in Grades 1-5.

Police say they received a report on Aug. 11 from the Department of Justice’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program that video showing child sexual abuse had been uploaded and linked to Ekstrom’s digital devices. Other tips came that also directed police to Ekstrom’s digital devices.

Police executed a search warrant Thursday morning at a location on NE Viking Avenue in Bend. Bend Police said multiple digital devices were seized and Ekstrom was arrested.

According to a welcome letter from the principal of Highland Magnet School posted in Aug. 2001, Ekstrom was identified a Bend native who had spent the previous decade as K-8 teacher in Minnesota.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ian Macdonell at the non-emergency dispatch line, 541-693-6911.