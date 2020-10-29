Bend museum’s historical haunts tour goes virtual; available through Nov. 14

The Deschutes Historical Museum had big plans for its 10th year of Historical Haunts walking tours in downtown Bend.

But, of course, COVID had other plans.

Now the museum is making the best of it.

Manager Vanessa Ivey spent the last couple of months creating a virtual tour instead, showcasing haunted locations around town.

“We were able to go into buildings where we don’t on the regular in-person tours” Ivey said. “I was able to add additional historical context and newspaper articles, those kind of things; so some fun stuff. We even have a voice from the past.”

The haunted tours started in 2010 as a fun way to share local history and raise money for the museum.

The tours, given only on two days around Halloween, quickly grew to one of its biggest fundraisers, averaging 400 people a year.

This year’s video tour will be available on the museum’s website starting Friday through November 14th.