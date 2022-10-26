▶️ Judge involvement during Bend murder probe moves case out of Deschutes Co.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If there is a trial in the murder of a Bend man who was killed earlier this month, the case will be handled by a judge outside Deschutes County. That’s because Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Bethany Flint somehow became involved during the investigation, the county’s presiding judge said.

70-year-old Leonard Raymond Peverieri was killed Oct. 9 at his home on Los Serranos Drive just east of Bend. So far, no arrests have been made and no information on any suspects has been released.

In a letter to Central Oregon Daily News, Presiding Deschutes County Judge Wells Ashby said Judge Flint told him the next day that she had become involved.

“At the conclusion of our discussion, I asked Judge Flint to have no further involvement with the investigation and she agreed. Additional steps were then taken to better understand the situation,” Ashby wrote.

Ashby did not elaborate on how Flint was involved. The Bend Bulletin reports that Flint and the victim’s wife are friends, according to District Attorney John Hummel.

Ashby said he learned enough to convince him that the case should be handed by a judge in another county, if it came to that. Ashby said the transfer took place last week.

“As presiding judge, I am responsible for the court and for maintaining the public’s trust and confidence in the court and the judicial system. Preserving both the fact and appearance of impartiality and independence is essential to preserving confidence in our court system,” Ashby wrote. “The decision to have this matter handled by a judge from another circuit court was made in support of those values and consistent with the duties of a presiding judge.”

Ashby said Flint will not be making a statement at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Here is Ashby's full statement:

