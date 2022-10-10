▶️ Identity of Bend man killed in eastside murder investigation released

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend man who was killed, in what sheriff’s detectives are calling a murder on the city’s eastside, was identified Monday as 70-year-old Leonard Raymond Peverieri. There is still nobody in custody in the case.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 21000 block of Los Serranos Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a deceased man. When they arrived, they determined the death to be suspicious.

“Our detectives are still working on the case, gathering evidence and analyzing the evidence that we recovered yesterday. And we’re still following up with information and working on the scene as well,” said Sgt. Jayson Janes with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Janes did not have any information about what detectives found to determine this was a murder, not did he say how Peverieri died.

DCSO initially alerted residents to make sure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles were locked up and to report anything suspicious.

Later in on Sunday, DCSO determined that this is a murder investigation.

They also said they believe there were no suspects in the immediate area. Janes said that determination was made after the use of a K-9, drones, SWAT and a canvassing of the neighborhood.

Janes said he didn’t know if Peverieri and the suspect knew each other.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information in the case to contact them at 541-693-6911.