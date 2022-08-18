Bend Municipal Airport runway repaving next month

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The main runway at Bend Municipal Airport will be repaved next month.

The $1.8 million project happens from Sept. 7-16. It’s funded mostly by the Federal Aviation Administration and the State of Oregon.

“What this project will do for us is to extend the useful life of the paved surfaces for at least another five years, maybe more. So it’s largely preventative maintenance,” said airport manager Tracy Williams.

The airport is working to accommodate those who want to fly out of Bend to other regional airports.

Williams adds the project will switch out 32 signs on the runway and upgrade them to LED, reducing the airport’s runway light bill.

