Bend, Mt. Bachelor up for multiple USA TODAY Readers Choice ‘Ski’ awards

Bend, Mt. Bachelor and other Oregon ski destinations are nominees in the USA TODAY Readers Choice Awards.

Bend is being recognized in the “Best Ski Town” category. You can vote at this link.

Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is also up for “Best Ski School.” You can vote for them at this link.

Mt. Bachelor is up for “Best Ski Resort” and for “Best Place for Snowboarding.”

What may be surprising to some is that Bend, also known for its breweries, has no nominees in the “Best Apres-Ski Bar” category.

Cascade Dining Room at Timberline Lodge in Government Camp is up for “Best Ski Restaurant” and Mt. Hood Skibowl is up for “Best Snow Tubing.”

Voting continues through Nov. 19

There are more categories. You can find them all at this link.