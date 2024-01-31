▶️ 3 Central Oregon wrestlers win gold at Reser’s Tournament of Champions

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Central Oregon has been a staple for wrestling dominance for some time now and High Desert teams are, once again, proving they’re at the top.

“Central Oregon’s always been like good, good wrestling area, but just to have three individuals come out on top is just super good for, you know, what we’re building over here in Central Oregon and not just watching the valley kids dominate,” said two-time Mountain View High School senior Jackson Potts.

The invite-only Reser’s Tournament of Champions in Hillsboro removes divisions and the athletes get the rare opportunity to prove who’s truly the baddest in Oregon.

“I love the idea of the Reser’s Tournament combining all five or all six divisions into one big tournament so that we can all wrestle each other and really see who’s the best in the state,” said Bend Senior High freshman Leif Larwin.

“In some ways, people treat the recent tournament as like the true individual state champion of all divisions,” said Bend Senior High head wrestling coach Luke Larwin.

At Bend High, not only did the team find success, but Leif Larwin claimed the 165-pound crown.

“I had expectations of having focused aggression and I’m going to maintain my focus, but also just attack and go into people and destroy people, which is exactly what I did,” said Leif. “I have the opportunity now to be a four-time Reese’s champion, which not very many people ever get to do.”

At Mountain View, they didn’t bring home just one Reser’s champion, but two — a first for the school.

“Definitely something that had on my mind all year,” said Mountain View senior Scout Santos. “It’s throughout my whole year of high school. I’m like, got to that level to win against everyone. And it felt really good.”

Potts defended his champion title, earning the title two-time Reser’s champion.

“Last year was more pressure,” Potts said. “This year, I kind of just went with it and believed in myself and my abilities to get it done again.”

Both programs are shifting gears to focus on the upcoming district and state tournament.

The Intermountain Conference wrestling district tournament will be held at Mountain View High School this year on February 17th.