▶️Ammunition company sign allowed on Mountain View HS scoreboard, district says

A sponsorship sign for a Bend-based ammunition and firearms company will be allowed on the Mountain View High School football field scoreboard, the Bend-La Pine School District announced Thursday. The district will also be reviewing its advertising policies.

The district received complaints about the sign a few weeks ago, questioning whether the sponsorship for Nosler should appear on school grounds. The district also said some people brought up that the man who shot and killed two people at the east Bend Safeway in August 2022 was a former Mountain View High School student.

The district said in a statement that it also heard from community members supporting how the school recognizes Nosler. The district said family-owned Nosler has supported Mountain View High School for more than 25 years.

“After considerable consultation with the District’s legal department, the superintendent will allow a Nosler-sponsored sign to be displayed this fall below the Mountain View High School football scoreboard,” read a statement from district communications manger Scott Maben. “The District will maintain the status quo with respect to Nosler’s sponsorship at MVHS and other schools while conducting a review of its existing policy and procedures related to advertising displayed on school property.”

That review will come sometime during the school year, after which all district property will need to be in compliance.

The district said it does not accept advertisements that promote the use of illegal drugs, alcohol, tobacco, gambling or firearms; are associated with any company or individual whose actions are inconsistent with the Districtʼs mission and goals or community values and; promote any product or service not permitted to minors by law.

Bend-La Pine also said it must consider the following: