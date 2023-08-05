▶️ Little Did I Know: Birth of the Central Oregon mountain biking scene

by Scott Elnes

Believe it or not, there was a time when Awbrey Butte in Bend wasn’t peppered with million dollar homes. It was a few dirt roads and a growing number of adventure seekers pedaling their way to the launch of a multi-billion dollar industry.

Central Oregon Daily’s Scott Elnes looks at the birth of the local mountain biking scene.

