▶️ Little Did I Know: Birth of the Central Oregon mountain biking scene

Believe it or not, there was a time when Awbrey Butte in Bend wasn’t peppered with million dollar homes. It was a few dirt roads and a growing number of adventure seekers pedaling their way to the launch of a multi-billion dollar industry.
Central Oregon Daily’s Scott Elnes looks at the birth of the local mountain biking scene.
