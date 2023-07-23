Two back to back fires keep Bend Fire and Rescue busy Saturday morning

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Saturday morning was a busy one for Bend Fire and Rescue, with two fires occurring within an hour of each other.

At 8:04 am, multiple 911 callers reported smoke coming from the yard at Fagen’s Tree Service on SE 2nd Street, near the Bend Parkway.

Arriving units found fire coming from a 2 story tall pile of bark chips and mulch on the property, threatening trees and one adjacent structure but was knocked down quickly.

While suppression efforts were still underway on this fire, a structure fire was reported at 3000 block of NE Wells Acres Rd close to 9am.

Arriving crews found a fire involving an exterior deck on the south side of the home. The fire had traveled up the exterior wall of the three story home with extension into void spaces of the second and third floors, requiring an extensive overhaul effort to ensure the fire was completely out.

While the area of origin was traced to the exterior deck adjacent to the steps, the exact cause of the fire could not be determined.

Losses are estimated at $80,000 to the home and $20,000 to the contents.

The two occupants of the home were assisted by the American Red Cross.

