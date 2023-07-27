Deputies: Bend man shot, killed in Montana after boat ramp argument

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was shot and killed after an argument at a boat ramp in northwestern Montana Wednesday, according to sheriff’s deputies there.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Eric Newman, 40, of Bend was shot in Eureka, about eight miles south of the Canadian border.

St. Charles of Bend confirmed that Newman worked in the Information Technology department for the hospital.

St. Charles released this statement.

“His teammates and the entire St. Charles team are devastated to hear of his death and share our deepest sympathies with his family and friends.”

The sheriff’s office says deputies were sent to Rexford Bench boat launch for reports of a shooting. Arriving deputies learned there was a verbal argument between two men who were loading boats at the ramp. The sheriff’s office did not say what the nature of the argument was.

Deputies said Newman went to his car to back down the boat ramp when the other man, identified as 51-year-old Christopher Foster, pulled a gun and shot Newman.

A sheriff’s office press release says Foster then went to his car and was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both men died at the scene.

