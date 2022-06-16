by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cascades East Transit is asking for your input as it considers adding mobility hubs in Bend.

These hubs would be places where people could access multiple modes of travel. For example, riders could get off the bus and grab an electric bike. Someone could take an Uber or Lyft to the the hub to hop on the bus.

The survey is seeking input on desired hub locations. CET also wants feedback on what kind amenities people would like to see at these locations, such as food trucks, electric vehicle charging stations, on-demand transit shuttles and Uber or Lyft pick-up and drop-off areas.

As an incentive to take part, CET is holding a drawing for a $100 grocery store gift card and Hydro Flask water bottles.

The survey is available here in English and here en español. Paper surveys can also be found at the CET’s main hub at 334 NE Hawthorne Ave.

“The Bend Mobility Hub survey and community engagement activities that will occur this summer are important for sharing preliminary results of the feasibility study with community members, as well as assessing the types of mobility hub amenities that are the most desired,” said Andrea Napoli, Senior Planner with the Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization in a statement.

A list of summer events is planned to give more information directly to the public