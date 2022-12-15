▶️ Missing Bend woman: Police say no indication of a crime; still seeking tips

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police say there are no signs a crime was committed in the disappearance of a Bend woman who was reported missing on Monday. Police are still looking for tips as to her whereabouts.

Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar, 34, left her home in the 2700 block of NE Milltown Lane around 3:00 p.m. on Monday to walka few blocks to Quickway Market at the intersection of Boyd Acres and Butler Market roads, Bend Police said.

She left her children with a family member and reportedly told the family member she would be back soon.

Vergara Aguilar did not return and was reported missing at 10:38 p.m.

A Quickway Market employee reported seeing her at the store, police said. The employee did not see which way she left and reported that no one was with her.

Vergara Aguilar has only lived in the area for about two months, police said. She does not have a phone.

She is a Hispanic female who is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Bend Police say detectives and officers are actively investigating Vergara Aguilar’s disappearance.

If you see Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar, you are asked to call 911 or nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.