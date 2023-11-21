Bend woman missing since June. Deputies seek public’s help to find her.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public in helping find a Bend-area woman who has been missing since summer.

DCSO said 31-year-old Kasie Marie Mae Jones was last seen around June. She was last known to be living off the east side of Highway 97 near mile post 132, just north of Bend.

Jones is a white female, 5-foot 1-inch tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

The photo above is from 2018.

Anyone with information or that may have seen Jones is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and ask for Detective Bryan Morris.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: DCSO not investigating ex-homeless consultant accused of identity theft

RELATED: Deschutes Co. Jail program aims to stop revolving door of addicted inmates