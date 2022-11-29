Have you seen her? Police looking for at-risk teen who left warming shelter

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police are asking the public’s help in finding a teenage girl who they say is considered missing and at risk.

McKenzie Rianne Clifton, 16, was last seen at around 7:00 p.m. Monday at the warming shelter at 275 NE Second Street in Bend. She left with an unknown male.

McKenzie is Hispanic, standing 4 feet 11 inches, with a thin build. Her hair is dark on top, turning blonde halfway down.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black matte jacket, black pants and had a bright green sleeping bag.

The male she left with is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall with a goatee and possibly wearing a brown, UPS-style uniform. Police say he was driving a black Jeep Cherokee with Arizona plate #BLP1543. Their direction of travel was unknown.

Anyone with information on McKenzie’s whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.