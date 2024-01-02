Have you seen him? Bend man with dementia missing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office released this alert Monday night for a missing Bend man:

On January 1, 2024, at 7:05 pm, deputies with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a missing 80-year-old male with dementia from a care facility in the 19000 block of Cherokee Road in Deschutes River Woods.

Leland Albert Chase is approximately 5’07”, 170 lbs., last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue pants, and black shoes. Leland goes by the name “Lee” wears glasses and has short grey hair.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance, if anyone witnesses Lee, please contact Deschutes County 911 Dispatch. “Lee” is not dangerous, however may be confused or scared if approached by strangers.

Deschutes County 911 Dispatch disseminated a message through the Emergency Preparedness Network to approximately 1000 residences in the area.