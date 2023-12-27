Have you seen him? Bend man missing since Christmas Day walk

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Friends and family are searching for a Bend man who they say has been missing since Christmas Day.

John McLerran, 34, walked away from his home in the 800 block of NE Norton Avenue around 1:00 p.m. Monday and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to a release and Bend Police.

Bend Police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said officers responded to a welfare check at about 5:36 p.m. McLerran was entered into police records as a missing person and the investigation is ongoing.

McLerran is white, 6-foot 5-inches tall with strawberry blond hair and green eyes. He was wearing black jeans, a black jacket, black/dark gray sneakers and dark gray over-the-ear noise-cancelling headphones.

Anyone with information on McLerran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bend Police Department at the non-emergency dispatch number 541-693-6911 or police@bendoregon.gov.

MORE BEND NEWS: ODOT adding safety measures, reducing speed in Bend Highway 97 work zone

MORE BEND NEWS: Visit Bend CEO Kevney Dugan to take destination stewardship with Travel Oregon