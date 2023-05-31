Be on the lookout: Man with Alzheimer’s missing in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Robert “Bob” Alan Fravel, a 75-year-old white male last seen in the area of Hunnell Road Wednesday morning. DCSO says he has Alzheimer’s.

DCSO says Fravel was last seen at 11:30 a.m., possibly wearing blue jeans, blue slip-on style shoes or hiking boots and possibly a baseball hat of unknown color.

Fravel is six feet tall with a thin to medium build and grey or white hair.

DCSO said Fravel knows his name and has a friendly demeanor.

Contact Deschutes County 911 if you have any information about Fravel’s whereabouts or have seen him. 541-693-6911 is the non-emergency dispatch number.