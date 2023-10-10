▶️ Mirror Pond water levels being lowered for storm drain system construction

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

People visiting Bend’s Mirror Pond should expect to see lower water levels for the rest of 2023.

The City of Bend said it asked for assistance from Pacific Power for the levels to be drawn down for the Stormwater Outfall Improvement and the final phase of the Newport Corridor Improvements Project. It’s an effort to improve stormwater infrastructure and reduce the risk of flooding.

“We’re building that storm drain system from the roadway through pageant park to the river to replace the existing outlet that we have there now, which is a rusty, corroded metal pipe,” said City of Bend Principal Engineer Brittany Barker.

Those water levels will drop next Monday so that construction can begin. The city expects to complete the work by the end of the year.

Visitors should expect to see the water level to drop by about two feet. That’s similar to what it was last year when Bend Park and Recreation District was constructing the Deschutes River Trail Improvements.

Here is the full announcement from the City of Bend:

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The goals of the Outfall phase of the project are in alignment with the overall goals of the Newport Corridor portion of the project: reduce the volume of water reaching the river, increase the quality of the water reaching the river and limit flooding. Construction of this phase will achieve these goals by: