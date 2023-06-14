▶️ ‘Nature-like’ fish way recommended to move fish around Mirror Pond dam

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

For more than a century, fish have not been able to get through the dam that forms Mirror Pond in downtown Bend. But there is work being done to change that.

After two years of deliberation, the Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee recommends a “nature-like” fish way as the preferred approach to providing fish passage around the 110-year-old dam.

“A nature-like fish way which is a much more naturalized pool and weir arrangement of step down that looks like, as the name implies, a natural feature,” said Nathan Hovekamp, vice chair of the Bend Park and Recreation District Board of Directors, who also serves on the Mirror Pond Dam Fish Passage Advisory Committee.

The nature-like fish way would have a footprint of approximately 5,000 square feet along the west river bank below the dam.

It would contain about 1,300 cubic feet of concrete and rock, and gradually rise 10 feet, allowing adult fish to swim upstream and juvenile fish to migrate downstream under their power.

“We hope that it will have, pending the design details, the most aesthetically pleasing aspects being a nature-like … sort of blending in with our beautiful Deschutes River,” Hovekamp said.

The fishway would be similar in some respects to the floaters channel in the Bend Whitewater Park, which features a series of drops and pools.

However, the fishway at the Newport Dam won’t be designed for recreational purposes.

“It was cost effective compared to other options, also the easiest to construct amid all the uncertainties surrounding Mirror Pond,” said Hovekamp.

Those uncertainties — like will Mirror Pond remain? Will it be dredged? Or will the dam be removed? Those still exist. But the nature like fish passage is the easiest to modify if any major changes to Mirror Pond come to pass.