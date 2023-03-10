Bend city leaders take part in mini-fire academy

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Elected officials and civic leaders joined Bend Fire And Rescue Friday morning for a mini-fire academy.

“Very thankful to get a little bit of our councilors time. We know that they are busy with their elected duties and just getting a chance to show them what we do and let them kind of experience the emergency medical system,” said City of Bend EMS Training Captain Petar Hossick.

They were able to watch cardiac resuscitation, practice CPR and more.

Bend Fire and Rescue holds public trainings the first Wednesday of every month — a CPR class at 5:30 p.m. and a Stop the Bleed class at 6:30 p.m. They are at the Fire Training Center, 63377 NE Jamison Street in Bend.

