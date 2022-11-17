Meth, guns and cash seized in Bend man’s arrest, DCSO says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man has been arrested after drugs, multiple firearms and cash was seized in a bust by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon.

The following is a press release from DCSO:

Location:

1000 block NE Hidden Valley Dr. Bend, OR

Arrested:

James Dyer, 48 year old male, Bend, OR

Charges:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine

Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine

Attempted Delivery of Methamphetamine

Felon in Possession of a Firearm (4 counts)

Theft I by Receiving (stolen firearm)

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit conducted a short term investigation into James Dyer for the sales of controlled substances in Deschutes County. On November 16, 2022, Street Crimes detectives learned Dyer was in Deschutes County with possible controlled substances in his possession.

Detectives observed Dyer driving a 2021 gray Toyota Tacoma, on NW Albany Ave. in Bend, OR. At approximately 4:20 PM a Street Crimes Detective stopped Dyer on NW Albany Ave. near the intersection of NW 14th St. A search warrant was executed on the Tacoma and the subsequent search showed Dyer was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun. Dyer also had in his possession approximately six ounces of Methamphetamine and approximately $3500 in cash.

Detectives executed a second search warrant at Dyer’s residence on NE Hidden Valley Dr. Bend, OR. During the search warrant execution three additional firearms were located, including an AR15 style rifle. Detectives also located approximately 7.8 ounces Methamphetamine at the residence.

Dyer was transported to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Adult Jail where he was lodged on the above listed charges.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may follow.