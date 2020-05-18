2 Bend men given DUIIs after car crashes causes property damage

Two Bend men were arrested on DUII charges this weekend after separate car crashes caused extensive property damage, according to the Bend Police Department.

According to Lt. Robert Jones, the first arrest was made after Bend Police responded to a crash on Cooley Road and 18th Street Saturday night. Officers found a rolled-over black Lexus that had crashed into the road’s median. Witnesses said they’d seen the driver of the vehicle running from the scene.

Jones said a nearby officer located 47-year-old Allen Lee Heinly nearby, but Heinly resisted arrest and attempted to run from the officer. Several other officers helped take Heinly into custody. Heinly was charged with interfering with a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving while revoked, criminal mischief and hit and run accident.

Around 4:00 a.m. Sunday, Bend police responded to another crash near Pappy’s Pizza in Bend. According to Jones, callers had reported that they’d seen an orange Hyundai hit a power pole, which caused a loud explosion and loss of power in the area. Another caller said they’d seen the driver run from the scene.

Police officers located 23-year-old Bhaylen Dale Hayes in a nearby apartment complex and took him into custody. Jones said Hayes appeared to be intoxicated.

Because of the crash, the power pole had completely severed and was hanging by wires, and the sidewalk had cracked. Hayes was charged with DUII, reckless driving, hit and run and criminal mischief.