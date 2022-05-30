15th annual Bend Memorial Day Reading held at Troy Field

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

We Are Remembering – Not Just A Number, a group of community volunteers, hosted the 15th annual Bend Memorial Day Reading on Monday, May 30.

The event took place at Troy Field from 8:00 A.M. to 11:30 P.M.

The volunteers read off the name, age and hometown of every US Serviceperson killed in Afghanistan since 2001 and in Iraq since 2003.

The list of servicemembers was chronological and continuous throughout the day.

The annual event began in 2008 when volunteers felt “little attention” was being brought to the conflicts abroad. After the first reading, the We Are Remembering members vowed to come back the following year “as long as we are still in Afghanistan and Iraq.”