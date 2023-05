by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

210 youth baseball teams made their way to Bend over the weekend for the Bend Memorial Day Bash.

Teams played multiple games per day in various divisions.

Central Oregon Daily’s Steele Haugen was at the 14 and Under championship game at Vince Genna Stadium Monday night.

