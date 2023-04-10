Medical Center Drive pavement sealing forces campers to move

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend is working to seal the cracked pavement on Medical Center Drive, and that means some people who are homeless are having to move.

The road has slowly filled with campers, tents and cars. They have been asked to make room for the sealing project.

Most of the community on the road has the ability to move and the project is expected to take a week.

If you drive that way, the city asks that you stay clear of the road so they can continue maintenance.