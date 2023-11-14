▶️ Bend McDonald’s, owned by 3 generations of local family, celebrates 50 years

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

McDonald’s celebrated a golden anniversary Monday — 50 years in Bend. And local ownership of the location has been a family affair throughout its history.

The chain celebrated the anniversary at the restaurant on 3rd Street next to Wagner Mall. When it opened on November 13, 1973, it was the first McDonald’s east of the Oregon Cascades.

Owner Scott Acarregui is a third generation owner-operator. His grandfather is the one who opened the store. Acarregui’s mother followed in her father’s footsteps by becoming a McDonald’s Owner Operator in 1990.

The family since expanded their locations to Bend, La Pine, and Sisters with Acarregui joining the family business in 2018.

“It’s such a blessing to be a part of that and get to have my part in the story that they started and have my chapter. And it’s incredible,” Acarregui said.

He said the success of McDonald’s in Central oregon is all about his employees, a lot of whom started with his grandparents.