▶️ 3 former Bend mayors make endorsement in this year’s mayoral race

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A group former Bend mayors announce a major endorsement in this years mayoral race.

Sally Russell, Bruce Abernethy and Casey Roats announced their support for Chris Piper as Bend’s next mayor.

The trio said Piper “works with people across all sectors in our community; he has done this consistently and well.”

They say Piper’s opponent, City Councilor Melanie Kebler, has not made a “consistent commitment to Bend’s broad community values.”

The election is Nov. 8.

