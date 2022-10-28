▶️ 1-on-1 with Bend mayoral candidates Melanie Kebler and Chris Piper

by Morgan Gwynn | Central Oregon Daily News

Current City of Bend councilor Melanie Kebler and former Councilor Chris Piper are both on the ballot for Bend Mayor.

Central Oregon Daily’s Morgan Gwynn sat down with the two candidates to learn more about how they plan to lead Bend if elected.

Why are they running for Bend mayor?

What will their first day in office as Bend mayor look like?

How will the candidates tackle Bend’s growth and housing affordability?

What should Hunnel Road in Bend look like?

Do they support a Bend camping code? Why or why not?

