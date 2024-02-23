▶️ Bend mayor displays Pride flag at council meeting after rash of flag thefts

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler displayed a Pride flag at Wednesday night’s City Council meeting, showing support after a local business suffered a rash of Pride flag thefts.

“Show our solidarity with that, with our LGBTQ community, who are not just part of our community, but they are part of our economy. And we have several queer-owned businesses here in Bend along with all of our other populations that have small businesses. So wanted to make that statement of solidarity,” Kebler said.

Turtle Island Coffee Shop in downtown Bend says its Pride flag has been stolen seven times since it opened last June. At least two of the incidents were caught on surveillance video.

The city says this type of crime shows that there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done in the community.

