▶️ Candidates for Bend City Council and mayor tackle issues during forum

A forum was held Wednesday night for people to hear from the two candidates for Bend Mayor and three people running for Bend City Council Position 6.

Current city councilor Melanie Kebler and former city councilor Chris Piper are running in the mayoral race while Mike Riley, Rick Johns, and Julia Brown are in the running for city council.

After opening statements, the candidates took questions on multiple issues including the housing crisis and transportation on the city’s east and west sides.

