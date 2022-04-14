Bend mayor announces she will not seek re-election

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Mayor Sally Russell announced Thursday she will not enter the mayoral race in November.

“I have been honored to serve this community as its first elected Mayor, and proud of the work we’ve done to meet significant the significant change we’re managing,” said Russell.

The Mayor highlighted some accomplishments during her time in office. Those include:

Development of the city’s comprehensive transportation plan and the passage of the largest transportation bond measure in our city’s history;

The acceleration of building affordable and workforce housing using policy changes and funding/leverage strategies throughout Bend;

Passage of Bend’s Urban Growth Boundary Plan, including a focus on developing community hubs throughout Bend and supporting efficient, economical new infrastructure; and,

Addressing accelerating Climate Change by passing the Resolution to create Bend’s Climate Action Plan, Approved the Community Climate Action Plan (2019) and appointed the Environment Climate Committee in 2020 by bringing the community together to plan for a greener, more just and more prosperous future.

Focused on ecological health and community safety through careful work in our neighboring forests, chairing the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project and serving on the Governor’s bipartisan Committee on Wildfire Response.

Russell’s City public service, culminating as Bend’s Mayor, covers almost two decades, serving Bend as a Planning Commissioner, City Councilor, and as Mayor Pro-Tem.

“I genuinely appreciate all the support I have received,” she said.

“My fellow councilors, community members, city staff and many other partners, have worked tirelessly with me to make our community a better place for every person.”