Police: Masseuse at Bend spa arrested for sexual abuse; may be more victims

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police are asking for more possible victims to step forward after a man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a woman at a spa in east Bend.

The suspect, identified by Oregon State Police as Jianming Tang, 45, is charged in Deschutes County with third degree sexual abuse and practicing massage without a license.

OSP said the investigation into alleged sexual abuse at the May Spa, located at the corner of Highway 20 and NE 27th Street, started on July 14. The victim said she had been sexually assaulted by her masseuse during a routine session, OSP said.

RELATED: Portland Police ID ‘Baby Precious’ 10 years after homicide; suspect indicted

RELATED: Bend woman pleads not guilty to 5 murder charges in Crook County

An undercover operation was conducted on Sept. 15 with the assistance of the victim, OSP said, and Tang was arrested. OSP did not go into details about the undercover operation but credited the victim “for her bravery in participating.”

OSP believes there may be more victims who have not come forward. Anyone who wishes to report a similar incident involving May Spa is asked to contact the Oregon State Dispatch Center at (541) 726-2525 or *OSP and reference OSP case number SP23-216409.

Police said it did not have any additional information due to the ongoing investigation and court proceedings. An arraignment is set for Oct. 11.

OSP said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team assisted in the investigation.