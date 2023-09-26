▶️ Alleged sex abuse survivor at Bend spa encourages others to come forward

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

(Editor’s note: The alleged victim describes what happened to her. The details may be disturbing to some.)

A woman alleging she was sexually abused a spa in Bend has come forward to tell her story in hopes others who have been in similar situations will do the same.

“I’ve been to May Spa before and gotten massages, I had no issue. That night he sexually assaulted me during the massage. He touched my breasts and my vagina,” the woman told Central Oregon Daily News Monday. She wishes to remain anonymous.

RELATED: Police: Masseuse at Bend spa arrested for sexual abuse; may be more victims

The alleged incident happened in July.

“I was really scared, you know? I’m naked under a sheet in a public place and I didn’t know what to do. I froze up and left immediately as I could and ran out of the building,” the woman said.

Deschutes County court records say Jianming Tang is charged with one count of sexual abuse in the third degree and one count of massage without a license. Both are misdemeanors.

After reporting the incident to authorities, Oregon State Police asked the survivor to go undercover at the massage parlor.

“They wanted me to wear a wire and to ask for an apology. I previously texted [May Spa] to arrange a time that I could come in for an apology. I met with the suspect, the owner, and the owner’s wife outside the building and the suspect apologized to me,” the woman said.

The woman is concerned that Tang might still work at May Spa. Central Oregon Daily News went to the business on Monday asking if Tang is still employed. An employee said Tang wasn’t there.

As for the survivor, she hopes speaking out will encourage others to do the same.

“I’ve had a really great experience working with the Oregon State Police. I feel safe. I feel like justice is going to be served. I would encourage other people who’ve had a similar situation to reach out the OSP contact,” the woman said.

We reached out to the District Attorney’s office asking for additional information on the two charges, including why Tang was not charged with a more serous crime. We have not heard back.