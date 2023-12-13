▶️ Bend man receives prestigious UK scholarship, full ride to Oxford

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man is one of just 51 people this year to receive a prestigious Marshall scholarship out of the United Kingdom.

Michael Lundgren, a 2022 graduate of Georgetown University, gets a three-year, full ride to the University of Oxford. He plans to pursue child development and education and public policy, which will be a two-year program.

“I’m really passionate about finding ways to create public systems and public policies that support healthy child development and will allow every child in every community across the United States to receive the care that they need and deserve,” Lundgren told Central Oregon Daily News.

Lundgren said he learned the day before Thanksgiving that he’d received the scholarship which 1,066 people applied for.

“So it just hit at a really poignant moment for me of just feeling so incredibly grateful and honored to have received this award and to be part of an incredible 70-year legacy of Marshall scholars,” Lundgren said.

Lundgren is one of six people from the Pacific Northwest and California to receive a scholarship this year.

“It was incredibly intense. It was the hardest I have ever worked on anything in my life,” Lundgren said about the months-long, painstaking process to apply.

Lundgren said he grew up in the Bay Area, but spent summers at his grandparents’ cabin in Sunriver. He now lives in Bend and works at Trattoria Sbandati Italian restaurant.

He joins a prestigious group of former Marshall recipients including Supreme Court Justices Stephen Breyer and Neil Gorsuch, NASA astronaut Anne McClain, 2008 Nobel Prize in Chemistry winner Roger Tsien, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and Pulitzer Prize winners Anne Applebaum, Tom Friedman, Jeffrey Gettleman and Dan Yergin.

According to British Consulate, the scholarships go to those considered America’s most accomplished undergraduate university students and recent graduates.

“The Marshall Scholarship program was created by an Act of British Parliament in 1953 as a living memorial to former US Secretary of State General George C. Marshall and the US for assistance under the Marshall Plan,” the consulate said.