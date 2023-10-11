DCSO: Bend man arrested, nearly 200 plants seized in marijuana grow bust

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A bust of an alleged illegal marijuana grow op in north Bend netted nearly 200 plants, 95 pounds of processed marijuana and more, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said Wednesday.

The DCSO Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team and SWAT executed a search warrant in the 63000 block of Berg Lane Wednesday morning.

DCSO said the 10-acre property had four greenhouses containing 197 marijuana plants in various stages of growth. Ninety-five pounds of processed marijuana was also found along with marijuana extract packaged for re-sale and a Butane Honey Oil Lab.

The City of Bend Code Enforcement also determined the residence to be un-inhabitable and un-safe, DCSO said. The city condemned the structure.

DCSO said Thomas Michael Myers, 39, was arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Marijuana Item, Attempted Delivery of a Marijuana Item and Unlawful Manufacture of a Marijuana Item. There is a Commercial Marijuana Enhancement Factor that will increase penalties, according to the sheriff’s office.