Bend marijuana grow-op busted at 3 locations, DCSO says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Tuesday after law enforcement served three search warrants on an illegal marijuana grow operation, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said Thursday.

The locations of the grows were the 21000 block of Tumalo Road, 21000 block of Tumalo Place and 63000 block Logan Avenue in northeast Bend.

DCSO said 330 marijuana plants, approximately 100 pounds of processed marijuana material, 50 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and one firearm were seized.

Additionally, DCSO said there was evidence of non-permitted dangerous electrical wiring which consisted of exposed wiring, breakers, and outlets. DCSO said there was also evidence of black mold, marijuana mite infestation and ground water contamination due to herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers being disposed of on the properties.

DCSO said Kelly James King, 39, of Bend, was facing charges of Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana within 1,000 Feet of a School. The Tumalo Place location is near Three Sisters Adventist Christian School.

