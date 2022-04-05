Bend Marathon to weave through city streets after 2 years off

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K are returning to town on Sunday, April 10 after two years off due to the pandemic.

The 7th annual event will start and end in the Old Mill District, running through Downtown Bend and through the West Side before looping back around across the river.

Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. announced Tuesday they will serve as the event’s official sponsor.

“Our decision to support the Bend Marathon is as much personal as it is professional for me, as running is such an integral part of my family and is a great way for us to give something back to the community for supporting us,” said Owner and General Manager Andy Rhine. “This event couldn’t happen in 2020 or 2021, and I knew having the Bend Marathon back would be a big lift for our local running community.

“As a Sunriver native and Bend High graduate, it’s important to me that we keep these local running events alive.

“I hope to help build off the Bend Marathon’s success by doing our part to help make this event even bigger, better, and more community-focused than ever, and what better way than to have a local, family-owned community brewery as a sponsor.”

The brewery has also launched a 26.2 Brew custom ale exclusive to Central Oregon in honor of the races, with 4.6% ABV and 20 IBU.

It is already available at Cascade Lakes’ Bend Brewpub and 7th St. location in Redmond.

Race times are as follows:

Marathon: 7:00am

Half Marathon: 8:00am

5K: 8:30am – UPDATED

10K: 8:30am

Max King and Kari Strang acquired The Bend Marathon and Half-Marathon from original founders, the Gorgeous Series, in 2018.

For more information or to sign up for the Bend Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k, or 5k events, visit www.bend-marathon.com.