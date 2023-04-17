Bend Marathon brings more runners in 2023

The Bend Marathon on Sunday drew more runners than last year, bringing the total between 2,100 – 2,200 athletes.

Not all were marathoners — some did a 5K, 10K or half-marathon.

Even kids participated, running mile through the Old Mill District.

The event raised thousands of dollars for non-profits.

“F.A.N. Family Access Network, the Environmental Center, Bend Sustainability Fund, lots of local school clubs, football teams. It’s really a great fundraiser all around,” said Kari Strang, Bend Marathon event organizer.

MORE BEND NEWS: Kitten shower at Humane Society of Central Oregon

MORE BEND NEWS: Bend man may have caught world record bull trout on Lake Billy Chinook

Chris Jackson of Bend won the men’s marathon. And Hillary Kupish of Bend was the top finisher among the women.

Colton Gale of Bend took the top spot for the men in the half-marathon. Lindsey Hagen of Bend won the women’s half.

10K winners were Steven Crum of Grants Pass and Kacie Talcott of Bend.

And Dodson Avrit of Brentwood, Tenn., won the men’s 5K while Allison Grace Morgan of Bend won the women’s 5K.