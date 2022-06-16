by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man has been arrested on allegations that he sold a manufactured home that he didn’t he didn’t own to a buyer out of state. Deschutes County deputies want to find out if anyone in Central Oregon has also been a victim.

Gabe Campisi, 28, was arrested on multiple charges including theft, identity theft and forgery, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation started in May 23 when DCSO began looking into reports of possible forgery involving home ownership documents.

DCSO said deputies determined Campisi, owner of OHS Enterprises, sold a manufactured home to a woman in Idaho. The woman paid part of the agreed upon price and wanted the home delivered to her property.

SEE ALSO: DCSO wants to hear from people who interacted with Sisters murder suspect

Deputies confirmed Campisi didn’t own the home nor had the authority to sell it, DCSO said.

He was arrested June 10 and booked into Deschutes County Jail.

The sheriff’s office wants to hear from anyone who may have engaged in similar transactions locally. DCSO said deputies believe Campisi may be attempting the same thing both inside and outside Deschutes County.

Anyone who has recently bought a manufactured home or trailer from Campisi or OHS Enterprises, or has information on this case, is asked to call Deputy Blalack at 541-693-6911 and reference case 22-27184.

SEE ALSO: Police: Man assaults couple, steals shotgun at cabins near Camp Sherman