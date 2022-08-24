Bend man’s body recovered near Dillon Falls

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Dispatch received a 911 call about a man that went missing after going over Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m.

According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office, the information obtained from the 911 caller was that a man in a tube had gone over the falls 30-35 minutes prior to the call and bystanders had not been able to locate him.

Deputies with DCSO, officers with the U.S. Forest Service and Bend Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and began searching for the missing person.

Police say at around 6:19 p.m., a deputy operating a drone located the man’s body in the Deschutes River, just below Dillon Falls.

The drone operator provided the coordinates to Bend Fire and Rescue, who located and removed the body.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded with a motorized boat and transported the deceased individual down to the Aspen Camp Boat Launch.

DCSO says it is not releasing the identity of the man at this time.