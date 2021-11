by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man sentenced to prison last month died Thursday in custody.

Terry Scott Haines, 48, died in the infirmary while on hospice care, the Oregon Department of Corrections said in a news release.

According to The Bulletin, Haines had terminal brain cancer and was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing a relative.

Haines entered DOC custody on October 8th with an earliest release date of August 3, 2033.