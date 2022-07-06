▶️ Bend man becomes oldest to win Alaska’s Mount Marathon Race

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man has made history at one of Alaska’s storied marathons.

Max King won the 94th edition of the Mount Marathon Race on Monday. It takes runners 3.1 miles while climbing 3,000 feet in elevation.

He sailed in with a time of 43 minutes and 37 seconds.

King, 42, is the oldest person to win the race.

What keeps him competing after all these years?

“Part of that changing it up all the time. It’s what’s helped keep me motivated at my age to keep running these competitive races, to continue to train hard year in and year out and thats always kinda helped me to stay motivated,” King said.

This was King’s second time taking the title. He won it in 2018.

Will he try again next year. King says absolutely.