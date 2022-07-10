Bend man tracks down Zone 4 prize in Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt

BottleDrop Centers announced on Sunday that the Zone 4 bottle in the Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt has been found.
Bend man Shane Chatham took the prize, which he discovered in Bend’s Hollinshead Park in a wagon wheel near an old shed.
When the final clue dropped Sunday morning, Chatham had been searching all morning for the bottle and found that he was standing within 10 feet of its location.
Chatham is still deciding where he will donate his $1,000.
Only the bottle in Zone 2 had not been found by Sunday afternoon.
The clues for Zone 4 (Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook and Harney Counties) were as follows:
DAY 1
Reduce the field down to two
To find Zone 4’s hidden bounty
Seek Seek Qua-t you want to,
But not in this namesake county
Don’t get stuck in a porcine battle
Cut Mad Bear’s county that’s replete with cattle
DAY 2
You’re one step closer to mining the gold
This county’s Aunt took them in from the cold
She charmed Sourdough with stylish flair
Last wishes fulfilled by Abigail’s heir
This hunt impels you to use your wit –
Come on now, Yukon do it!
DAY 3
The Depression hit, and finances dried up
This town looked for a way to keep its chin up.
Dutch floated a grand plan to bring in the masses
An event that hailed the town’s finest lasses.
Queen reigned supreme, court on cygnet dreams,
Designs and arches each year surpasses.
DAY 4
Moira’s Johnny is no appleseed
Butlers and pilots for every need
Apples don’t grow in this district anymore
But Johnny would be at home in this store
The very last one on earth of its kind –
A place where time and technology can rewind!
DAY 5
Travel the lane to a former timber ranch homestead,
Where crops were shared and dairy cows bred.
A life began in an atomic blast
Peaceful cultivation will help it last.
Your spirits won’t be dragging –
Lily’s shed helps with the conceal
Keep those tongues from wagon –
This treasure is for wheel!