Bend man tracks down Zone 4 prize in Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

BottleDrop Centers announced on Sunday that the Zone 4 bottle in the Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt has been found.

Bend man Shane Chatham took the prize, which he discovered in Bend’s Hollinshead Park in a wagon wheel near an old shed.

When the final clue dropped Sunday morning, Chatham had been searching all morning for the bottle and found that he was standing within 10 feet of its location.

Chatham is still deciding where he will donate his $1,000.

Only the bottle in Zone 2 had not been found by Sunday afternoon.

The clues for Zone 4 (Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook and Harney Counties) were as follows:

DAY 1

Reduce the field down to two

To find Zone 4’s hidden bounty

Seek Seek Qua-t you want to,

But not in this namesake county

Don’t get stuck in a porcine battle

Cut Mad Bear’s county that’s replete with cattle

DAY 2

You’re one step closer to mining the gold

This county’s Aunt took them in from the cold

She charmed Sourdough with stylish flair

Last wishes fulfilled by Abigail’s heir

This hunt impels you to use your wit –

Come on now, Yukon do it!

DAY 3

The Depression hit, and finances dried up

This town looked for a way to keep its chin up.

Dutch floated a grand plan to bring in the masses

An event that hailed the town’s finest lasses.

Queen reigned supreme, court on cygnet dreams,

Designs and arches each year surpasses.

DAY 4

Moira’s Johnny is no appleseed

Butlers and pilots for every need

Apples don’t grow in this district anymore

But Johnny would be at home in this store

The very last one on earth of its kind –

A place where time and technology can rewind!

DAY 5

Travel the lane to a former timber ranch homestead,

Where crops were shared and dairy cows bred.

A life began in an atomic blast

Peaceful cultivation will help it last.

Your spirits won’t be dragging –

Lily’s shed helps with the conceal

Keep those tongues from wagon –

This treasure is for wheel!