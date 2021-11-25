Bend man tracked down by K-9, arrested after fleeing police

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Wednesday after eluding police.

Around 5 p.m., a Bend police officer attempted a traffic stop on a 1992 blue spray-painted Honda Accord for careless driving near NE Greenwood Ave and NE 4th St., according to Sgt. R.C. Bigelow.

The driver, 42-year-old William Earl Swanson, did not pull over and officers did not pursue the car.

Around 5:15, an officer spotted the car near NE 5th St. and NE Burnside Ave, said Bigelow.

The vehicle was unoccupied when the officer found it.

Additional police arrived in the area, along with Bend Police K-9 Kim and handler James Kinsella.

Bigelow said Kim tracked Swanson to NE 6th St. and NE Clay Ave., where he was found hiding in a bush.

Swanson was arrested for attempting to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and felon in possession of a weapon.

The Bend Police Department was also assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Ronin and handler Deputy Mangin.