Bend man tears through property after dispute, faces multiple charges

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested after an assault and a wild ride through a property east of Bend.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call in the 62600 block of Erickson Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Accord to Sergeant Jason Wall, deputies were dispatched to the area on a report of a man in a vehicle crashing into parked cars and outbuildings.

When deputies arrived they found the man, later identified as 32-year-old Brandon Hoff of Bend, standing near a vehicle with heavy front end damage. He was taken into custody without incident.

An investigation determined Hoff assaulted another man on the property and then drove his Ford Escape into parked vehicles, through a fence, and the bay door of a shed.

One of the cars he hit crashed into an attached garage causing damage to a home.

A number of horses escaped when Hoff tore through fencing around their pasture.

The property damage was estimated to be in excess of $50,000.

Hoff was charged with Assault 4th Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, menacing, Reckless Endangering Another Person.