by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was stabbed on Thursday morning at a Super 8 Hotel, according to police.

Sgt. Eric Hagan said the man, who was staying at the hotel, was stabbed around 5:30 a.m. during an altercation in the west parking lot of the Super 8 on SE Third St.

The man did not know the suspect and was taken to St. Charles with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect ran from the scene and was last seen heading to the south.

If you see the person of interest from the photo, please call 911.