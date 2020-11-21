27-year-old Bend man shot near Drake Park; investigation ongoing

A 27-year-old Bend man was shot by another Bend man Thursday afternoon at a residence close to Drake Park, according to Sergeant Eric Hagan with Bend Police.

At around 3:15 p.m., Bend Police responded to several 911 calls that reported a man had been shot on Riverfront Street. The 911 callers said the shooting victim had left the scene in a silver car and was headed toward downtown.

According to investigators, Jordan Thorn had gone to 28-year-old Marshall Rogers house for an unknown reason, Hagan said. Rogers then shot Thorn at the front door of his residence.

After being shot, Thorn drove away from the scene but stopped his car on Riverside Blvd., next to the south end of Drake Park, where he received medical attention from witnesses and responding officers.

Thorn was taken to St. Charles by ambulance for a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and left arm, and he’s still receiving medical care as of Friday afternoon. Rogers remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. The relationship between Thorn and Rogers is unknown, Hagan said.

There’s no threat to the community to this time, but the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bend Police’s non-emergency number at 541-693-6911.

The investigation resulted in Riverside Blvd. to be closed for several hours. All roads were reopened the next day by 11:00 a.m.