Bend man shot near Drake Park charged with burglary, robbery

A man shot and injured at a home near Drake Park last month was arrested Thursday on burglary and robbery charges.

Officers were called to a reported shooting at a home in the 600 block of Riverfront Street on the afternoon of November 19th.

Bend Police Lt. Adam Juhnke said investigators determined 27-year-old Jordan Thorn had gone to the home of 28-year-old Marshall Rogers for an unknown reason.

Police still have not disclosed the relationship between the two men.

After a brief contact between the two men, police say Rogers shot Thorn at the front door of the home.

After being shot, Thorn drove from the scene but stopped within a block where citizens and responding officers helped him, Juhnke said.

Thorn was found on Riverside Blvd., where he received medical attention for a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and left arm.

Rogers remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. He has not been charged.

After executing a search warrant, conducting interviews, and examining the evidence, investigators determined Thorn is suspected of committing burglary and robbery against Rogers and another person in the home, Juhnke said.

Thorn was contacted at a local business Thursday and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Thorn is still recovering from his injuries and was not taken to jail, Juhnke said.